Man wanted for shoplifting from Kroger

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police need help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Kroger store over the weekend.

Police say the suspect entered the Kroger on E. Dorothy Ln. around 10 pm Sunday and stole an unspecified number of items.

He left the area in a silver mini van, pictured below:

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect involved is asked to call 937-296-2555 and ask for Officer Robinson.

