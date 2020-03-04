Man wanted for questioning by U.S. Marshals in connection with Monday shooting

U.S. Marshals said Wednesday Karlton Jones is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that happened Monday in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man in connection with the shooting death of Chendo Buford Monday.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Tuesday 26-year-old Chendo Buford was killed in a shooting that happened around 5:45 p.m. March 2, 2020.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and the shooting is still under investigation.

If you know where Jones is located you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).