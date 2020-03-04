1  of  2
Breaking News
Man wanted for questioning by U.S. Marshals in connection with Monday shooting Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden

Man wanted for questioning by U.S. Marshals in connection with Monday shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
3-4 Karlton Jones

U.S. Marshals said Wednesday Karlton Jones is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that happened Monday in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man in connection with the shooting death of Chendo Buford Monday.

U.S. Marshals said Wednesday Karlton Jones is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that happened Monday in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 26-year-old Chendo Buford was killed in a shooting that happened around 5:45 p.m. March 2, 2020.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and the shooting is still under investigation.

If you know where Jones is located you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS