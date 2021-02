TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Police is looking for a man to question him about thefts that occurred on two separate days.

Police said items were stolen from the CVS on Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 4.

If you have any information, contact Officer Dan Harris at (937) 667-3112, ext. 2922.

You can also leave a message on the department’s Facebook page or call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.