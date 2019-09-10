Man wanted for murder after shooting leads to crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marshals say they are looking for a man wanted for murder after a shooting led to a crash on Needmore Road back in August.

Marvin Herron has a murder warrant out for his arrest in Montgomery County and multiple agencies are searching for him.

Officials tell us the incident began as a shooting and ended in a crash involving two vehicles. They could not immediately say if the shooting was part of a targeted attack, but one person was killed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

