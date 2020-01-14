MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is wanted by Miamisburg police for intentionally rear-ending a vehicle after an altercation at a gas station.
On December 24, the male in the photo got into an altercation with two other people in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.
The two individuals got into their vehicle and left the business, but the male suspect then got into a silver Jeep Liberty and followed the two at a high rate of speed.
He then went on to rear-end their vehicle three separate times.
Anyone who can identify the male should contact Detective Chuck Lewis of the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-847-6609.
