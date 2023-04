DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The search for a man is over after he turned himself into the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, Tyler Hagens turned himself into the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon.

Hagens was taken into custody and booked into the Warren County Jail on criminal charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor, a release said.

The sheriff’s office says they thank the community for all of their help.