Man transported after scooter crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from a scooter in Darke County Wednesday evening.

Around 7:10 pm, Darke County deputies, along with Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire, and MedFlight, responded to the 300 block of Weavers Fort Jefferson Road for reports of an accident.

Initial investigation suggests that a red 1987 Snap On Go-Ped driven by a 50-year-old Hollansburg man, was headed westbound. He failed to maintain control on the roadway and was ejected from the Go-Ped.

He was taken by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

