Man takes cover in field after being shot on Bon Air Drive

Police on the scene of a shooting that took place on Bon Air Drive and Philadelphia Drive | Chris Smith | WDTN

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to Bon Air Drive and Philadelphia Drive for a shooting Wednesday afternoon, where they discovered a man in a field near that location with gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the man stated that he was walking when someone pulled up in a car and shot him. The victim was hit in the leg and thigh before he took cover in a field.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. Police do not have a suspect but the investigation is ongoing.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

