Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton Saturday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to Brown Street and Wyoming Street just after 5:30 p.m. A man was found stabbed and was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Police believe he was stabbed at another location before making his way to Brown Street.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more.

