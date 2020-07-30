Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is injured after a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Authorities in the area of Otterbein Avenue and Stanford Place tell 2 NEWS that a male was shot in the leg and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. We’re told his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police could not immediately say if anyone was taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

