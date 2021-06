DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after an oxygen tank exploded in Dayton.

The Dayton Bomb Squad told 2 NEWS that a man was possibly scrapping metal at a building on Troy Street when an oxygen tank exploded. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The bomb squad was initially called to the scene, but now arson investigators are now handling the incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.