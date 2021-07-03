1 person taken to hospital after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Friday.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 2300 block of Hoover Avenue near Tyson Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been given. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

