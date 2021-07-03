1 person taken to hospital after Dayton shooting

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Friday.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 2300 block of Hoover Avenue near Tyson Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been given. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Fireworks return to RiverScape MetroPark Saturday

Centerville gives pond in Pondview Park to Kettering to clear up boundary issues

Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16

Four children shot in Norfolk; no life-threatening injuries

July 4th Driving, How to stay safe on the road

More News