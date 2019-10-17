Man taken to hospital after crash in Kettering

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kettering Crash

Kettering Crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Kettering early Thursday morning, according to Kettering Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road when a car hit a tree. Police say that neighbors called authorities to the crash.

The car’s driver was taken by medics to a local hospital. There is no word on that man’s condition.

Part of the intersection was blocked due to the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS