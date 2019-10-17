Man taken to hospital after crash in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Kettering early Thursday morning, according to Kettering Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road when a car hit a tree. Police say that neighbors called authorities to the crash.

The car’s driver was taken by medics to a local hospital. There is no word on that man’s condition.

Part of the intersection was blocked due to the crash.

