Man taken into custody after standoff in Union

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have taken one man into custody after a standoff at a Union home lasting for several hours.

SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office, City of Union police, and Butler Township police responded to the area after a family called 911 because they were concerned about their elder male relative who had weapons inside his home.

The man eventually came outside and was taken into custody without incident, bringing a peaceful end to the standoff.

The Sheriff’s Office says he will likely not face charges and that he appeared to be confused.

