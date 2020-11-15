Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday.
Authorities responded to the 800 block of Neal Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause or manner of the shooting has not been made known at this time.
2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
