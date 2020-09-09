Man suffers electrical shock at Jefferson Twp. residence

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – An electrical worker was given CPR after the suffered an electrical shock while at a residence in Jefferson Township Wednesday afternoon.
Regional dispatch says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Aldrich Road.
Officials could not immediately say if the man was seriously hurt or what caused the shock. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.
