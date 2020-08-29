Man stuck in vehicle 30 minutes after crash on US 40 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was trapped for 30 minutes inside his SUV after an accident on U.S. 40 Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital once freed.

The 42-year-old driver crossed over into westbound traffic while driving east on U.S. 40 near Tuttle Road. He went off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, which caused his vehicle to overturn.

The Springfield Fire Department needed the jaws of life to cut the driver from the vehicle. His condition is unknown at this time.

Initial reports indicate that the driver may have suffered from a medical condition prior to crashing. The incident is still under investigation and WDTN.com will update the story when more information is available.