DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after being struck by two cars has been identified, the coroner’s office said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.

The bystander suffered a broken leg and Bass died on the scene.

All the occupants of the cars have been accounted for, police said. At this time, officers do not know why the victim was in the street. This incident remains under investigation.