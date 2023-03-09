SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened at East Main Street and Greenmount Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Police reported that the man was crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

CareFlight was called and the man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.