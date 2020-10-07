Man struck by vehicle in Clayton

Police and EMS on the scene of a pedestrian strike in Clayton. (WDTN/Caleb Becker)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit by a vehicle on North Main Street and Hacker Road in Clayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the man is conscious and breathing, but his breathing is labored.

