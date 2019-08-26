Man struck by car in Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Dayton early Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 12:20 am Monday near the intersection of East Second Street and North Sperling Road.

Authorities said a man was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The man’s condition or a description of the vehicle have not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Dayton Police.

