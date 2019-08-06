MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after stealing a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and leading deputies on a chase, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person down in a pickup truck at a gas station on Needmore Ave. in Harrison Township. While responding to the scene, a man stole a cruiser at took off at around 6:45 am, leading police and deputies on a chase.

Authorities spotted the cruiser going northbound on Keowee Street. It then went on Stanley Ave. before getting on to northbound I-75. The cruiser then get off at Main Street before turning onto Odlin Ave. then W. Hillcrest Ave.

The cruiser was headed south on Riverside Dr. near E. Parkwood Dr. when it ran over stop sticks. Shortly after 7 am, authorities say that the cruiser lost a tire.

However, the car continued on Riverside Dr. until turning on Washington St. before getting on U.S. 35, which the suspect drove on until getting off the highway in Trotwood and crashing on U.S. 49 at Shiloh Spring Road in front of the Lowe’s store.

The man attempted to run from deputies, but was caught and held at gunpoint before being arrested. He then surrendered at 7:17 am.

No information has been announced on charges for the suspect. No injuries were reported. Authorities say that the cruiser did hit some other cars near Shiloh Spring Road and Salem Ave.

