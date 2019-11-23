Man steals car at gunpoint at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miami Township are investigating after a man stole a car at gunpoint.

The carjacking happened in the Dayton Mall parking lot near the Macy’s entrance.

According to regional dispatch, a man with a gun forced his way into a black Buick and drove off, leading police on a chase. The suspect was last seen driving northbound on I-75.

Police said that the stolen car is a black Buick with tinted windows, chrome trim, and chrome wheels.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

