JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was found in the 5000 block of Ballard Avenue in Jefferson Township after being stabbed in the stomach.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the stabbing is thought to have taken place somewhere in Trotwood.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Hong Kong Disneyland to close again on July 15 due to ‘third wave’ of coronavirus cases
- City of Kettering warns of contact tracing scam targeting Ohioans
- Man stabbed in Trotwood, discovered in Jefferson Township
- West Elkton Intermediate to close before 2020-21 school year
- Newsfeed Now: Washington Redskins name-change; Naval ship fire still burns