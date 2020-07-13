Man stabbed in Trotwood, discovered in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was found in the 5000 block of Ballard Avenue in Jefferson Township after being stabbed in the stomach.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the stabbing is thought to have taken place somewhere in Trotwood.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

