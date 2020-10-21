Man stabbed in the head in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after being stable in the head early Wednesday morning in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the man was stabbed by a woman inside a home on the 100 block of Martz Avenue just before 6 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

