Man stabbed in Springfield, taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed Friday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Selma Road and York Street in Springfield just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS a man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by helicopter. Detectives with Springfield Police are on the scene investigating.

There is no information about the extent of the man’s injuries or if there are any suspects in this case.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.