Man stabbed in eye with steak knife in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 37-year-old man from Dayton was found after being stabbed in the eye by a steak knife early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the man’s sister discovered him in bushes on East Helena Street unconscious and breathing. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating the stabbing but currently do not know what led up to it.

