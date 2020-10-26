Man stabbed in Dayton walks into Public Health for aid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man walked into the Reibold Building on South Main Street after being stabbed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Nurses at Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County were able to treat him. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities have not said where he was initially stabbed but believe the incident took place around 4:21 p.m.

