Man stabbed in chest in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Dayton.

The incident happened around 6 am Monday in the 5400 block of Hoover Ave.

Regional dispatch said that the man was stabbed in the chest and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to officials, there was a dispute over money that lead to the stabbing.

No information has been released regarding suspect information or the extent of injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.