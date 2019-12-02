Man stabbed after being held up in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miami Township are investigating after a stabbing early Monday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 10000 block of Dayton Cincinnati Pike when a man and woman reported to being held up. The man was then stabbed.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.