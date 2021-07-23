Man stabbed 4 times at Springfield ATM

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed four times Friday.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS a man was at an ATM at Anderson Plaza in the 200 block of Leffel Lane around 7:45 a.m. Friday when someone approached him and stabbed him in the side four times.

According to police, the suspect fled but was found a short time later behind the shopping center and taken into custody.

The victim was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are still investigating.