DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Dayton hospital.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the man showed up to Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds. Dispatchers told 2 NEWS the man said he was shot at the All in 1 gas station on James H. McGee Boulevard.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.