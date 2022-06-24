DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no information on the man’s condition at this time.

Police believe the shooting occurred at North Jersey Avenue and 4th Street and that the victim was involved in a fight prior to the shooting.

The hospital called the police who showed up at the Emergency Room shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

