TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man brought himself to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood Saturday morning.

The Trotwood Dispatch confirmed that officers were called to the scene just before 1 am on Saturday after a man said he was shot on the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue.

The victim showed up alone at Miami Valley Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, Trotwood Dispatch said.

No suspect or motive has been named at this time. This incident remains under investigation.