Man shot, taken to hospital in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Clark County Monday evening.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that around 7:30 pm, two men were arguing in the back yard of a home on Troy Road. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was taken into custody.

The incident occurred across the road from Northwestern Local Schools, and school officials say they did a reverse evacuation of the playing fields as a precaution.

Warrior Nation, there was an incident that occurred across the road from the school tonight. We did reverse evacuate… Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Monday, August 12, 2019

Athletics resumed once it was determined everything was under control.

