Man shot, taken to hospital in Clark County

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Clark County Monday evening.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that around 7:30 pm, two men were arguing in the back yard of a home on Troy Road. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was taken into custody.

The incident occurred across the road from Northwestern Local Schools, and school officials say they did a reverse evacuation of the playing fields as a precaution.

Warrior Nation, there was an incident that occurred across the road from the school tonight. We did reverse evacuate…

Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Monday, August 12, 2019

Athletics resumed once it was determined everything was under control.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS