DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside of a home in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man was shot at 146 S. Philadelphia St. in Dayton around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

There is no word on the man’s injuries at this time and no suspect information has been released.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.