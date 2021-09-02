Man shot outside Dayton bar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot outside a Dayton bar late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened outside Connell’s Bar on E. Third St. around 11 p.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but did not know his condition.

Dispatchers also said a suspect also drove away from the scene, but police did not give a description of the vehicle or the person who may have fled.

