Man killed in shooting on Whitmore Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a shooting on the 500 block of Whitmore Avenue Saturday just after 6 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.
Police say the man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died. His identity is not yet known.
There is no word on a suspect yet. The shooting remains under investigation.
