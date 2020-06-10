1 hospitalized after Lakeview Avenue shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue Wednesday morning for reports of a man being shot.
The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and there is not word on his condition at this time.
Authorities brought a K9 unit to the scene to aid in tacking the suspect.
2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.
