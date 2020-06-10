Live Now
1 hospitalized after Lakeview Avenue shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue Wednesday morning for reports of a man being shot.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and there is not word on his condition at this time.

Authorities brought a K9 unit to the scene to aid in tacking the suspect.

2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.

