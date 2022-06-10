HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot outside a store in Harrison Township late Thursday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the Salem Beverage and Market located at 3440 Salem Ave. around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said that upon arrival they learned that a man had been shot while exiting the building. He was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran around the building to the west into a neighborhood, police reported.

This incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.