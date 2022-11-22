DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in his Dayton home on Tuesday, November 15.
Police responded to a home on West 2nd Street on reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. that Tuesday. Lt. Steven Bauer with the Dayton Police Department said crews found 20-year-old Keyton Woods dead in the home after being shot.
A woman was taken into custody that afternoon. This incident remains under investigation, however, Lt. Bauer said the shooting “appears to be unintentional.”