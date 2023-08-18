XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot in the head with a pellet gun in Xenia on Thursday evening.

According to the Xenia Police Division, officers as well as deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Miami Boulevard on a report of a shooting on Aug. 17.

When crews arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with an injury to his head sitting on a bench. He was reportedly conscious and alert.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and his injury was found to have been caused by a pellet gun, not a firearm.

The Xenia Police Division reported that the victim and the suspect knew each other. The victim reportedly refused to file criminal charges against the suspect and “did not want any further law enforcement involvement.”

Although the victim is not filing charges, the Xenia Police Division will continue to investigate to determine if any other laws were broken.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.