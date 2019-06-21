Man shot in stomach on Dayton street corner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot on a street corner in broad daylight in Dayton Friday morning, according to regional dispatch.

Dayton Police and medics responded to a man shot in the stomach at the corner of Chapel Street and Maryland Ave. at around 10:45 am.

The victim was alert and talking and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dispatch says the suspect took off in a van.

No other suspect or vehicle information has been released.

