Man shot in Springfield, taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot.

Authorities said police were called to the 1600 block of South Limestone Street just after 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the back.

The victim was was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

No information has been given on the cause of the shooting or a possible suspect. The incident is currently under investigation.

