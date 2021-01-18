Man shot in leg while lying in bed at home on Fer Don Road

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a shooting on Fer Don Road early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the man who called in the shooting, he was struck in the right leg after hearing several gunshots enter his bedroom and home while lying in bed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Detective with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section are investigating this incident.

