Man shot in leg on corner of North Euclid Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot in the leg on the corner of North Euclid Avenue and Cornell Drive late Friday night.
Police arrived shortly after 11:49 p.m. to find the victim, who was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.
This incident remains under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
