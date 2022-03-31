TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Trotwood Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said officers were called to the 4900 block of Biddson Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. A man was shot in the leg and taken to Grandview Hospital. The severity of his injury is not known at this time.

It’s not clear if police are searching for a suspect. Trotwood police is at the scene along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

