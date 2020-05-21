Man shot in leg in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in the leg outside a Dayton store Thursday.
The shooting happened around 1:30 pm in the 1800 block of Germantown Street. Witnesses at the scene told 2 NEWS it appeared to be a drive-by shooting but police have not confirmed that.
There is no word on the condition of the victim or what hospital the man was taken to.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.
