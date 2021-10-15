MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medics have been called to a reported shooting in Harrison Township Friday morning.

The shooting was reported to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch around 4:30 am Friday in the 3900 block of Otis Drive. Dispatchers told 2 NEWS a man was shot in his home. An investigator with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. 2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.