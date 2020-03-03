Man shot in head in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the head Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight at a home in the 5100 block of Northcrest Drive in Harrison Township. Deputies told 2 NEWS a man was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The victim was able to tell responders what happened when they arrived, according to deputies.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect. It is not clear, deputies said, if the suspect broke into the house or was allowed inside. This incident remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.